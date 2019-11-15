Job interview contest

VERSAILLES – On Nov. 5, five Versailles FFA members participated in the District 5 FFA Job Interview Competition. The contest is designed to assist FFA members in the development of oral and written skills that are associated with the job application and interview process.

Students had to create a resume and cover letter, fill out a job application pertaining to a specific agricultural job, complete an interview, and compose a follow-up thank you letter. The members who competed in this contest were Jaylynne Trissell, Emily Delzeith, Kennedy Hughes, and Emma Peters.

Peters placed third out of 28 in the senior division. Hughes competed in the junior division and placed second out of 28. Trissell competed in the sophomore division and placed first out of 28, and in the freshman division, Emily Delzeith placed second out of 28.