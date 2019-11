COLUMBUS – Local residents Daisey Shiverdecker, 6, and Jace Shiverdecker, 4, competed at the Ohio National Poultry Show in Columbus the weekend of Nov. 9 and 10. Both participated in the 4-6 age group. They both showed a Black Bearded Silky Chicken and worked very hard for the show. Their family is very proud and felt this was a great experience.

Daisey Shiverdecker https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_daisey-shiverdecker-w.jpg Daisey Shiverdecker Jace Shiverdecker https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_jace-shiverdecker-w.jpg Jace Shiverdecker