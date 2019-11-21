Students’ commitment to FFA

ENGLEWOOD – The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) FFA Chapter shares the mission of FFA, which is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. Recently, the chapter held a Greenhand Degree Ceremony for the junior agricultural students who qualified for the Greenhand FFA Degree.

The FFA Greenhand Degree requires that a member must meet the following minimum qualifications:

* Be enrolled in agricultural education, and have a satisfactory SAE,

* Learn and explain the FFA Creed, motto, salute and mission statement,

* Describe and explain the meaning of the FFA Emblem and colors,

* Demonstrate knowledge of the FFA Code of Ethics and proper use of the FFA Jacket,

* Demonstrate knowledge of the history of the organization,

* Have the Official FFA Manual and Official FFA Student Handbook, and

*Submit a written application.

All six programs, including Agriculture and Livestock Production, Animal Care and Management, Diesel Power Technologies, Natural Resource Management, Retail Agricultural Services, and Veterinary Science had juniors that earned the medal. Altogether there were 86 MVCTC students that received their Greenhand Degree.

Mackenzie Hoog, 2019-2020 Ohio FFA State Reporter from Valley View High School, was also at the Greenhand Ceremony and FFA meeting. She shared an inspirational message about the importance of going from Point A to Point B, but also enjoying the process and the journey in between. Mackenzie was able to illustrate her message with examples from her own journey in school and the FFA organization to make it really hit home with our students.

For more information about MVCTC, visit www.mvctc.com.