UNION CITY – The Mississinawa Valley MVCTC FFA chapter named Jake Dirmeyer as October’s Member of the Month. Dirmeyer is currently a sophomore who is involved in FFA as well as extra-curriculars such as being on the football and basketball team. He was awarded Member of the Month because of his participation in the FFA. He went to FFA Camp, helps with the Country Meats Business in the classroom, and did well showing his lambs at the Darke County Fair. He is the son of Dave and Melissa Dirmeyer.

UNION CITY – The Mississinawa Valley MVCTC FFA chapter named Jake Dirmeyer as October’s Member of the Month. Dirmeyer is currently a sophomore who is involved in FFA as well as extra-curriculars such as being on the football and basketball team. He was awarded Member of the Month because of his participation in the FFA. He went to FFA Camp, helps with the Country Meats Business in the classroom, and did well showing his lambs at the Darke County Fair. He is the son of Dave and Melissa Dirmeyer. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_Dirmeyer-MV-MOM-w.jpg UNION CITY – The Mississinawa Valley MVCTC FFA chapter named Jake Dirmeyer as October’s Member of the Month. Dirmeyer is currently a sophomore who is involved in FFA as well as extra-curriculars such as being on the football and basketball team. He was awarded Member of the Month because of his participation in the FFA. He went to FFA Camp, helps with the Country Meats Business in the classroom, and did well showing his lambs at the Darke County Fair. He is the son of Dave and Melissa Dirmeyer. Courtesy photo