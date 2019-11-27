Chapter hosts Young Ag Conference

VERSAILLES – On Nov. 16, Versailles FFA hosted its inaugural Young Ag Conference – The Next Step designed to make youth in the surrounding area, aware of the different career opportunities available through agriculture. Over 125 area youth from second through 12th grade participated in the event. In addition to Versailles students, students also attended from Marion Local, Milton-Union, Ansonia, Franklin Monroe and Greenville.

The Young Ag Conference was free to all who attended due to a grant by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Twenty-six agriculture professionals were present and taught the youth what their jobs have to offer. The professionals included Ryan Langenkamp, Mindy Luthman, Taylor Bergman, Dr. Monte Anderson, Roger Homan, Kevin Selhorst, Lee Hemmelgarn, Dr. Brad Bruns, Sam Custer, Matt Aultman, Kevin Flory, David Coons, Jeff Wenning, Jesse Peters, Stacey Peters, Greg McGlinch, Justin Feltz, Dawn Baker, Jace Metzcar, Lincey Hinkle, Kelly Luthman, Bob Murphy, Carrie Albers, Danielle Baumer, Jared Coppess, and Mitch Knapke. In addition to attending the individual agriculture career presentations, students could also visit the college booths that were present.

The program began with video remarks from Holly McClay, Ohio FFA State President, and Congressman Warren Davidson, which was followed by remarks from Catherine Corbitt Director of Children Initiative Department of Agriculture. After the rotations, the FFA gave all who attended lunch.

A special thanks to Joan Grilliot for cooking a delicious lunch and thanks to Amy Delinger and Greenville Ace Hardware for allowing them to rent their equipment. Door prizes were given at the conclusion of the program. The Versailles FFA would thanks all the youth that attended as well as many parents that accompanied them along with the ag professionals and colleges that were present and ODA and Catherine Corbitt for making this event possible by donating the grant.