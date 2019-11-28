Chapter assists with youth hunt

VERSAILLES – On Nov. 9, the Versailles FFA cooperated with the Darke County Pheasants Forever and assisted with the youth hunt for person ages 12-16 at the property owned by the Dr. Anne and Dr. Robert Klamar outside of Houston.

After the youth hunt was completed the Versailles FFA in cooperation with the Darke County Pheasants Forever sponsored their first-ever Youth Hunting Field Day. Over 24 youth under 11 years old participated in this activity accompanied by their parent.

Stations were set up and taught by Versailles FFA members and Darke County Pheasants Forever. The stations included Hunter Safety, Gun Cleaning, BB Gun Range, Field Dressing Birds, Archery, and Habitat Management. A special thanks to John Kaiser who taught the habitat Management and Mitch Winner who assisted with the gun safety station.

All the youth that attended received a free t-shirt from the Darke County Pheasants Forever and a bag of snacks from the Versailles FFA. A special thanks to Ohio Department of Natural Resources for providing the archery trailer and BB shot gun range. Versailles FFA members that assisted were Caleb Kaiser, Trevor Luthman, Kristopher Marshal, Caden Buschur, Carter Luthman, Isaiah Hess, Alex Kaiser, Noah Barga, Xavier Grilliot, Luke Billenstein, Jayden Groff, Wes Gehret, Robert Lewis, Kennedy Hughes, Kaia Kruckeberg, Kassidy Dross, and Laura Wuebker. This activity was organized by Versailles FFA Safety Committee and Alex Kaiser.

A special thanks to the Klamars for the use of their property.