Versailles at Parli Pro contest

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA competed in the Darke County FFA Parliamentary Procedure Contest on Nov. 21.

As part of the contest, each team was responsible for completing a 15-minute demonstration of parliamentary procedure that included using six different abilities and motions. Each student also took a test that assessed their knowledge of rules of order related to parliamentary procedure.

The varsity team consisted of Chair Luke Billenstein, Secretary Breanna Nieport, and members Cayla Batten, Haley Mangen, Dalton Hesson, and Caden Buschur. The varsity team placed first at the county contest and advanced to the district contest.

Versailles FFA also had two teams competing in the first-year division also known as Novice. One team, who placed second, consisted of President Gabe White, Vice President Zoe Billenstein, Secretary Dakota Overholser, Treasurer Levi Barga, Reporter Alex Gilmore, Sentinel Riley Kruckeburg, Student Advisor Tori Tyo, and member Travis George. They moved onto the District Contest.

The other Novice team consisted of President Jacob Mescher, Vice President Lydia Gilmore, Secretary Krickett Petitjean, Reporter Grace Gasson, Treasurer Cora Trissell, Student Advisor Camille George, Sentinel Grifon Miller, and member Carlie Gehret received a gold rating.