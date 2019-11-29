Versailles gives Greenhand degrees

VERSAILLES – On Nov. 18, Versailles FFA held its monthly meeting, and 44 first-year members received their Greenhand FFA Degree.

To be eligible for the FFA Greenhand Degree members must meet the following qualifications: be in their first year of agriculture education, know the FFA creed and motto, understand the code of ethics, know how to properly wear the FFA jacket, know the meaning of the FFA emblem and colors, know about the organizations history and have a plan for their SAE.

Recipients of the Greenhand FFA Degree include Levi Barga, Zoe Billenstein, Adam Cordonnier, Jared DeMange, Alex Dircksen, Kassidy Dross, Grace Gasson, Carlie Gehret, Tyler Gehret, Camile Goerge, Travis George, Alex Gilmore, Lydia Gilmore, Lucas Grilliot, Carson Heitkamp, Madilyn Kelch, Kaia Kruckeberg, Riley Kruckeberg, Holly Langenkamp, Robert Lewis, Kyle Litten, Trevor Luthman, Jacob Mescher, Emma Middendorf, Nick Monnier, Griffon Miller, Kaden Miller, Dakota Overholser, Kaleb Petitjean, Kobe Petitjean, Kricket Petitjean, Lucy Petitjean, Seth Petitjean, Taryn Phlipot, Sarah Simons, Marriah Smith, Lucas Sperati, Cora Trissell, Tori Tyo, Nathan Wagner, Gabe White, Kaiden Whittaker, and Hayden Yagle.

As part of the Greenhand ceremony, Greenhand members Dakota Overholser, Cora Trissell, Camille George, Levi Barga, and Lydia Gilmore presented the FFA creed and Gabe White and Grace Gasson explained the history of the creed and introduced the speakers. Zoe Billenstein introduced the guest speaker for the evening, the 2019-2020 State FFA Vice President Bethany Starlin.