First-years get blue jackets

COLUMBUS, OHIO – The Ohio FFA Foundation recently announced it will be awarding the symbolic FFA jackets to several first-year members. Students from across Ohio applied to receive the jackets as part of the Blue Jackets program, sponsored by Beck’s Hybrids and the Ohio FFA Foundation.

Beck’s Hybrids is committed to helping provide FFA jackets for first-year members who otherwise may not be able to afford the jacket. With the generosity shared from community supporters and the Beck’s Hybrids dealer network, 179 FFA jackets were awarded to first-year Ohio FFA members.

Local FFA members receiving the jackets included Dalton Reck and Tasya Felver of Bradford-UVCC and Conner Hoover of Greenville.

“On behalf of everyone at Beck’s, I want to congratulate the winners of this year’s Blue Jackets,” said Eric Rife, Beck’s Sales Support Manager in Ohio. “It was a joy to see so many people involved in this project. I remember the feeling I had when I received my FFA jacket as a freshman. I took a lot of pride in wearing it. It’s great to see the next generation of FFA members sharing that same feeling. Thank you to everyone that was involved in making this program such a huge success.”

The blue corduroy jacket is part of FFA Official Dress, the organization’s uniform worn at local, state and national events. FFA jackets open doors for students by allowing them to participate in competitions, conferences and events. Through these programs, members learn life skills that will serve them for years to come.

For more information about the Blue Jackets program, visit ohioffa.org/foundation/programs/blue-jackets.