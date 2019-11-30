Chapter attends annual convention

BRADFORD – Not many people associate the process of emotions with the idea of science. Science is thought to be a cold, calculating subject to allow no bias into evidence of claim, yet feelings are a very scientific thing. Your brain is full of chemical reactions, dopamine and serotonin releasing in the brain at any given time.

At this year’s 92nd FFA National Convention, held in Indianapolis, Ind., there was no need to consult the workings of science to know that, in everyone’s mind, it was a blast. Bradford’s chapter brought eleven of their members on Wednesday and, for the first time since they’ve attended, had the opportunity to stay for the instatement of the new national officer team on Saturday. The members attended many sessions over their time there and heard great speeches by a number of individuals. The officer team, of course, as well as guest speakers spoke wisdom and provided examples of life lessons for each of them to take and uphold. One of the speakers was an author by the name of Bob Goff.

Goff spoke with enthusiasm about his life and many obstacles he’s encountered along the way. There were ups and downs and many unbelievably crazy stories. Goff kept an optimistic outlook to get through it all. FFA members could take from his speech that even when the going gets rough to still always have a sense of positivity.

The convention was not limited to sessions. Bradford’s chapter spent their free time enjoying the leisurely activities found in Indianapolis. They attended the zoo and saw many amazing animals. They went to the Buckeye Bash, a party where all the FFA members from Ohio get together and even found themselves at a rodeo.

Another great activity the Bradford FFA members got to experience was a tour of Beck’s Hybrids. As a large family-owned company whose mission is to provide their customers with the best in seed quality, field performance, and service, Beck’s did an amazing job at getting FFA members involved in their process of production and business. With a look at their history and the science behind their greenhouses, our FFA members were thankful for a glimpse into an agricultural career.

For many Bradford attendees, this was their first time making the trip to National Convention. Science could tell you that all of them had some complicated chemical reactions, but in this we don’t need it to see that many of Bradford’s members are looking forward to next year. Without a doubt, the smiles on their faces could tell you everything.

Submitted by Mercedes Smith, Bradford-UVCC FFA Reporter