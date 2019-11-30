VERSAILLES – On Nov. 6, members of the Versailles FFA participated in the District 5 Food Science and Technology Contest at Covington.

The contest required students to identify aromas, conduct a taste test, take a written test over food quality and safety, identify safety problems from a customer complaint letter, solve math problems, and identify food processing tools.

Members who competed in this contest were Cayla Batten, Emma Peters, Mallory York, Lexie DeMange, Laura Wuebker and Lydia Grillot. There were 35 teams competing in the District 5 contest with 125 individuals. Versailles FFA placed sixth with Emma Peters placing fifth in the contest.