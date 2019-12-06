Arcanum attends convention

ARCANUM – The Arcanum MVCTC FFA attended the 92nd National FFA Convention which was held in Indianapolis, Ind. on Oct. 30 through Nov. 2. This year’s convention was attended by more than 70,000 FFA members, teachers, and guests from across the country.

The four-day convention included powerful speakers, National Agricultural Career Show, National Officer Retiring Addresses, award presentations and the installation of six newly-elected national officers. Convention activities included attending several convention sessions were members were inspired by motivational speakers such as the 2018-19 National FFA Officers and motivational speaker Bill Goff.

Attendees enjoyed attending the Old Dominion concert, rodeo and Buckeye Bash Dance. In between a busy convention schedule, students were able attend the annual FFA National Career Show in the Indiana Convention Center. The career show hosted more than 400 booths from a variety of colleges, agricultural-related companies, fundraising organization, U.S. Armed Services and auto and truck manufacturers. Additional tours were of Wilhoite Family Grain Farm, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Lincoln Tech Trade School.

Members attending the National Convention were Emily Wenning, Hailey Ashmore, Vance Wetzel, Blayne Hess, Hunter Farmer, Laney Fourman, Maggie Weiss, Katie Weiss, Kylee Freeman, Andrea Garrison, Alexis Wilcox, Ryan Delk, Raymond Denniston, and Marcus Fourman.