Chapter welcomes new members

ARCANUM – On Nov. 21, the Arcanum MVCTC FFA welcomed its new members during the Greenhand Degree Ceremonies. The ceremony was held during the regular November Meeting. The Ceremony was highlight by a welcome from the Arcanum MVCTC Officer Team and the reciting of the FFA Creed by Greenhand Degree recipients Ethan Ignaffo, Caleb Hartman, Owen Stephens, Zoe Monnin and Max Wooten.

To be eligible to receive the Greenhand FFA Degree from the chapter, a member must meet the following minimum qualifications: Be enrolled in agricultural education and have satisfactory plans for a supervised agricultural experience program. Learn and explain the FFA Creed, motto, salute and FFA Mission Statement. Describe and explain the meaning of the FFA emblem and colors. Demonstrate knowledge of the FFA Code of Ethics and the proper use of the FFA jacket. Demonstrate knowledge of the history of the organization, the chapter constitution and bylaws and the chapter Program of Activities. Personally own or have access to the Official FFA Manual and the FFA Student Handbook. Submit written application for the Greenhand Degree.