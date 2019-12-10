Trissell places in state contest

VERSAILLES – On Dec. 7, Jaylynne Trissell represented District 5 FFA and Versailles FFA and competed in the State Job Interview Contest at The Ohio State University.

The contest is designed to assist FFA members in the development of oral and written skills that are associated with the job application and interview process. Students had to create a resume and cover letter, fill out a job application pertaining to a specific agricultural job, complete an interview, and compose a typed follow-up thank you letter in 20 minutes.

Trissell placed second in the sophomore division; 1.25 points behind first place. She advanced to the state after placing first in District 5 in the sophomore division.

Trissell thanks Amy Hoying, Jacki Stonebraker and Aaron Moran of Versailles Schools for assisting with preparation for the contest.