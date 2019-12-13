Parliamentary Procedure teams compete

UNION CITY – In November the Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA Chapter sent two novice Parliamentary Procedure teams, and one advanced Parliamentary Procedure team to the county contest.

The advanced team had to conduct a formal meeting in twelve minutes. This team consisted of Emily Schmitz, Alison Byram, Marcella Terriquez, Madi Townsend, Taylor Cunningham, and Jacob Dircksen. The novice teams had to conduct a formal meeting in 15 minutes and had to memorize and recite the opening ceremony parts for their respective offices. Novice team one consisted of Krista Miller, Brandon Miller, Aron Hunt, Lilly Severance, Nedi Velasco, Gabby Elizondo, Chastin Daniels, and Paytyn Hiestand. Novice team two consisted of Troy Woodbury, Drew Anguiano, AJ Waymire, Matt Pisano, Jake Loy, Connor Shimp, Sierra Grim, and Ben Hartzell

Mississinawa’s advanced team placed third at county. Out of the two novice teams, team one placed first and team two placed fourth. Team one moved on to districts on Dec. 4 and placed first, which earned them a spot to compete at the state level. This is the first time that the Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA Chapter has sent a Parliamentary Procedure team to state.