Varsity ParliPro team competes

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA who competed in the District 5 FFA Parliamentary Procedure Contest on Dec. 4.

As part of the Parliamentary Procedure contest, each team, consisting of six members, was responsible for completing a fifteen-minute demonstration of parliamentary procedure that included using five main abilities and five extra. Each student also took a test that tested their knowledge of rules of order related to parliamentary procedure. The varsity team consisted of Chair Luke Billenstein, Secretary Breanna Nieport, and members Cayla Batten, Haley Mange, Dalton Hesson, and Caden Buschur. The team placed sixth in the district.