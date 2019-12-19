Novice ParliPro team competes

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA who competed in the District 5 Novice FFA Parliamentary Procedure Contest on Dec. 4.

As part of the Parliamentary Procedure contest, each team, consisting of eight members, was responsible for completing a 15-minute demonstration of parliamentary procedure that included using six different abilities, motions and debating their motions. Each student also took a test that assessed their knowledge of rules of order related to parliamentary procedure.

Versailles FFA Novice Parliamentary Procedure Team placed seventh in the district. The novice team includes eighth graders President Gabe White, Vice-President Zoe Billenstein, Secretary Dakota Overholser, Treasurer Levi Barga, Reporter Alex Gilmore, Sentinel Riley Kruckeberg, Student Advisor Tori Tyo and member Travis George. This team qualified for the district after placing second in the county contest.