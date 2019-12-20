Students attend leadership night

GERMANTOWN – Students from the Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) FFA Chapter attended the FFA Leadership Night at Valley View High School. The evening was hosted by State FFA Officers. The intention was to assist FFA members in learning how to communicate with others in a respectful way and how to lead people in a group activity.

MVCTC FFA Reporter Peyton Ryan (Veterinary Science/Brookville) stated, “This event was able to help FFA members to learn about being a positive leader, that will benefit them in the future.”

The MVCTC FFA members attending included Audra Burger (Retail Agriculture Services/Preble Shawnee), Jenna Godown (Veterinary Science/Tri-Village), Cheyenne Grow (Veterinary Science/Tri-Village), Layla Hatfield (Natural Resource Management/Valley View), Anais Salgado-Kenniebrew (Veterinary Science/Huber Heights), Simone King (Veterinary Science/Tipp City), Christian Loveless (Diesel Power Technologies/Twin Valley South), Emily Lupa (Veterinary Science/Huber Heights), Justin McIntosh (Agriculture &Livestock Production/Valley View), Jacob McIntosh (Diesel Power Technologies/Eaton), Clem Montgomery (Diesel Power Technologies/Franklin Monroe), Keara Peffley (Veterinary Science/Valley View), Hannah Pemberton (Agriculture & Livestock Production/Twin Valley South), Jenna Wheeler (Veterinary Science/Eaton), and Brendan Wray (Diesel Power Technologies/Franklin Monroe).

Dedicated to providing premier educational choices and advanced employment preparation for youth, adults, and organizations, MVCTC has proudly served the Miami Valley since 1971.

