Top fruit sellers recognized

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FFA just finished a successful FFA Fruit Sales and is recognizing the top fruit sellers. The top fruit sellers were recognized at the December FFA Meeting that included junior high FFA members and will be recognized at the Versailles FFA Parent Member FFA Banquet in March.

The overall top individual sales person in the high school was Laura Wuebker. Placing second in the high school was Ian Gehret and placing third was Darian Feltz.

The highest selling family in the high school was Deanna and Dalton Hesson. Placing second in the high school was Greg and Alex Dircksen and placing third was Tyler, Owen and Carlie Gehret.

As part of the December FFA Meeting at McBo’s special prizes were awarded to the top individual and families.

Junior high FFA members also assisted in selling fruit and the top individual salesperson in the junior high was Kaiden Whittaker. Placing second in the junior high was Maggie McGlinch, and placing third was Dakota Overholser.

The top junior high FFA fruit sales family was Alex and Greg Dircksen. Placing second was Carlie, Owen and Tyler Gehret and placing third was Zoe Billenstein, Luke Billenstein and Darren Billenstein.