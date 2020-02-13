Chapters places 12th in contest

VERSAILLES – Wesley Gehret, Evan Groff, Ayden Bergman and Gabe Thompson placed 12th in the state in the Nursery/Landscape contest on Feb. 8 in Columbus.

The team was lead by Wesley who placed 18th.

This is the second year for Versailles FFA to compete in this contest, which consisted of a general knowledge test related to nursery/landscape, safety test focusing on landscape installation equipment, plant identification of 40 specimens from deciduous trees, shrubs and annuals, 40 specimens from evergreen trees, shrubs, groundcovers, and perennials, 40 specimens from weeds, insects, diseases, and turf, reading and interpreting grass seed label, irrigation identification and function, reading and interpreting a Nursery Catalog and landscape design in which the students were furnished a landscape drawing and were asked to answer six objective questions about the design using a calculator and architects ruler.

A special thanks to Matt Brinley a senior estimator for Kevin Flory Landscaping for working with and assisting them with the landscape design portion of the contest and also thanks is extended to Brad Lentz for assisting with the team.