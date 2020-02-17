Team is second at district

VERSAILLES – On Feb. 7, the Versailles FFA participated in the District 5 Agriculture Power Diagnostics contest at Koenig’s in Anna.
Austin Timmerman and Isaac Gilmore placed second out of 15 teams. A special thanks to North Star Hardware and Implement, Nathan Mescher, and Russell Wulber, and Puthoff Brothers Mechanics, and Koenig Equipment of Greenville for hosting a practice for the Versailles FFA. Thank you is also extended to Koenig’s at Anna for hosting the district contest and to Russell Wulber and Nathan Mescher for coaching the team.
The Versailles FFA second place team members in the District Ag Power Diagnostics contest were Issac Gilmore and Austin Timmerman.