Team is second at district

VERSAILLES – On Feb. 7, the Versailles FFA participated in the District 5 Agriculture Power Diagnostics contest at Koenig’s in Anna.

Austin Timmerman and Isaac Gilmore placed second out of 15 teams. A special thanks to North Star Hardware and Implement, Nathan Mescher, and Russell Wulber, and Puthoff Brothers Mechanics, and Koenig Equipment of Greenville for hosting a practice for the Versailles FFA. Thank you is also extended to Koenig’s at Anna for hosting the district contest and to Russell Wulber and Nathan Mescher for coaching the team.