Versailles has successful evaluations

VERSAILLES – On Jan. 30, the Versailles FFA participated in the Regional FFA Evaluations.

Officers that submitted officer books were Victoria Wuebker, Gold Rated Reporter’s Book and Scrapbook, 100 percent; Noah Barga, Gold Rated Treasurer’s Book, 100 percent; and Cayla Batten, Gold Rated Secretary’s Book, 100 percent. They will be recognized at the State FFA Convention.

The Versailles FFA Chapter also submitted a record breaking 17 State FFA Degrees. All applications passed regional evaluations and were submitted to the State FFA Evaluation. Members that submitted State FFA Degree applications were Sam Gilmore, Noah Barga, Breanna Nieport, Maddy Henry, Luke Billenstein, Alex Kaiser, Tori Wuebker, Kobe Epperly, Anna Barlage, Emma George, Darian Feltz, Emma Peters, Emma Gasson, Chloe Grillot, Xavier Grillot, Elliot George, and Renea Schmitmeyer. The State FFA Degree is the highest degree the state can bestow on its members.

The Versailles FFA Chapter also submitted seven American FFA Degree applications. Their applications passed regional evaluations and will now continue on to state and national FFA for further evaluation. The American FFA Degree is the highest degree that the National FFA Organization offers. Members that submitted the American Degree application were Mikayla Bohman, Kimberly Winner, Cole Luthman, Dallas Hess, Grace McEldowney, Marcus Berger, and Shelbie Schmitmeyer.

The Versailles FFA Chapter also submitted eight FFA Proficiency Award applications. The applications will continue on to state evaluations. Members included Luke Billenstein in the Swine Placement, Noah Barga in Goat Production, Emma Peters in Sheep Production, Alex Kaiser in Wildlife Management, Renea Schmitmeyer in Dairy Placement, Austin Timmerman in Ag Sales Placement, and Jacob Wuebker in Diversified Livestock Placement and Diversified Crop Placement.