Velasco is Member of the Month

UNION CITY – Mississinawa Valley’s MVCTC FFA chapter awarded Nedi Velasco as the January Member of the Month. Velasco is currently a first-year member who is involved in FFA as well as many extracurriculars such as playing volleyball, basketball and being in a variety of clubs.

She was awarded Member of the Month because she was the Vice President for the 2019-2020 Novice Parliamentary Procedure Team that placed in the state contest. She placed first in the county Public Speaking Creed contest, where she had to recite the FFA Creed from memory. Velasco is the daughter of Stacy and Armando Velasco.