Versailles FFA Alumni awards scholarships

VERSAILLES – At the 2020 Versailles FFA Banquet on March 9, several scholarships were presented on behalf of the Versailles FFA Alumni. A special thanks to everyone in the community that supported the Versailles FFA Alumni at the Soup and Sandwich Social so these scholarships could be presented.

2019 graduates Shelbie Schmitmeyer, Cole Luthman and Jacob Wuebker, who are all majoring in agriculture, each received a $300 book scholarship from the Versailles FFA Alumni.

The next scholarship given was in memory of Doug and Craig Meier, given to students who plan on entering into full-time and part-time farming after graduation. Lewis Winner received this scholarship and was rewarded with a $1000 Ag Production Grant. Lewis is the son of Brian and Lisa Winner and plans to use this grant to help get a beef cattle operation started.

The alumni also presented a scholarship in memory of Lester and Marlene Ward. This $2000 scholarship was given to Ian Gehret, who plans to attend Wilmington College to major in Ag Business and Animal Science. Ian is the son of Gary and Jill Gehret. The Ward Scholarship is provided by the estate of the Ward Family. Congratulations to Cole, Shelbie, Jacob, Lewis and Ian and best wishes in their future endeavors and thank you to all of you that help support the fundraisers of the Versailles FFA Alumni.