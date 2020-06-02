Darke Co. 4-H Beef meeting

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County 4-H Beef Club held its monthly meeting May 5, 2020, via Zoom.

Ian Gehret called the zoom meeting to order and led the pledges. Secretary’s report was given by Alison Byram. Luke Brinksneader gave the Treasurer’s report balance of $3,085. Evan Addis recorded minutes. Health and safety tip from Lincoln Winner: As we get into warmer weather make sure cattle have enough water and clean pens.

1.) OLD BUSINESS:

A.) Fundraiser update: It was a great success. Our profit was $1,152. Thank you to all who participated. Kings Poultry was amazing to work with.

B.) Online Enrollment: you guys did great. We only had a few minor details to correct. You were all awesome about getting this done early. Thank you all.

C.) Project books: If you incur any fees please keep your receipts until we meet again.

D.) Project Covid Releif: As you know we did a phone/email vote. We voted to spend $500 to give food to some local frontline groups. The vote passed. 1 no, 1 concerned with the money but also wanted to do more. Some great responses: “This could be the worst thing this generation ever sees.” “This is what 4H stands for.” “What a great thing to teach our kids, to learn to give.” “It’s our turn to give back to our community.”

We also received donations from three families. A big thank you to Brittany Voke, Mike and Linda Rhoades and The Brinksneader’s. A combined total of $190 donated.

Money spent:

Subway subs: Kroger -$279.93

Eikenberrys IGA -$119

Donuts from Eikenberry’s:

Village Green

Greenville Health & Rehab

Greenville PD

Greenville Fire -$80

Donuts from Brumbaugh Fruit farm

Arcanum Fire, PD & EMS

-$19.50

Total spent =$499.43

DONATIONS +$190

Donuts from Eiks:

BHR

Darke Co Sheriff’s Dept

-$130

Donuts from John’s IGA:

Versailles FD & EMS -$18.58

REMAINING BALANCE +$22.49

E.) Project books: please see your emails. There are instructions on how to purchase with discount codes to get 20 percent off.

F.) Quality Assurance must be completed for all market exhibitors. These are the dates from Rhonda Williams:

Quality Assurance: QA will be offered sixteen different times. Each session is limited to 20 families. Sign up is first-come first-served. Connection information will be sent 24 hours prior to the session, using the email provided in the registration process. To register, visit go.osu.edu/qadarkecounty

• Monday, May 4 – 3:00pm • Thursday, May 7 – 11:00am and 7:00pm • Friday, May 8 – 3:00pm • Tuesday, May 12 – 11:00am and 3:00pm • Wednesday, May 13 – 11:00am, 3:00pm and 7:00pm • Thursday, May 14 – 11:00am and 3:00pm • Friday, May 15 – 3:00pm • Monday, May 18 – 11:00am and 3:00pm • Wednesday, May 20 – 11:00am and 7:00pm

8. NEW BUSINESS:

A.) The County Activity fee has been waived for 2020.

B.) Skill-a-thon: Sue has prepared a study guide. It is attached to this email and will be posted on the FB page. If anyone needs the large resource book, please contact Sue Voke. Dates Swine 7/16, Beef, poultry & Sheep 7/18 and 8/4.

C.) It has been brought to our attention that local meat processing businesses are booking out about 8 months to a year. You should be making your appointment now for animal processing.

D.) Anyone showing hogs at the fair, please contact Jill Gehret ASAP. She has tags that need to go in right away. All information is due back to Beth Martin by June 1.

E.) We need to vote to pay for three fair trophies we have sponsored for several years. The total for the 3 trophies will be $71. Due to this being a zoom meeting please only respond to Jenny Crandall via text if you vote no.

F.) Gary will discuss project tips.

G.) Fair tickets: Luann was in contact with Judy from the senior fairboard office yesterday. The fairboard is meeting Wednesday. Luann explained we don’t want to sell fair tickets unless we know they can be refunded. Judy will have an answer by Thursday or Friday.

H.) Fair Committee sign up: Tim takes care of the committee sign up, he will just keep you on the same committee you were on last year, unless you tell him differently. For new members he will assign you to the group that needs help.

I.) Jr Fairboard applications are out we have two open spots in the beef department. Member must be 14 years old as of Jan 1, but not older than 18 as of Jan 1. Jenny Crandall will mail you an application per your request. Applications are due by Aug 1.

J.) Darke Co. Jr Fair King and Queen applications are also available. Members must be between the ages of 16 to 18 years old. Applications are due by July 1. Jenny also has those applications she will mail to you per your request. You do not have to be our king or queen to enter the contest.

Next meeting is June 2, 2020, via Zoom.