Mississinawa Valley FFA places 6th in state

UNION CITY — The Mississinawa Valley – Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) FFA chapter would like to congratulate Taylor Stachler, Hawk Thomas, Troy Woodbury and Krista Miller for being the top scoring students in the farm business management contest. The students’ scores placed the chapter sixth in the state.

Students in the advanced agriculture class participated in the online farm business management contest on March 2. They were asked multiple questions ranging from vocabulary, mathematics and their knowledge of the material learned in class to answer questions. Many students took hours of time studying and preparing for this contest and their hard work paid off. Congratulations farm business management team!

Students in the advanced agriculture class participated in the online farm business management contest on March 2. From left to right, Taylor Stachler, Troy Woodbury, Krista Miller, Hawk Thomas. Provided photo