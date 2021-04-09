Arcanum FFA places 3rd in state

ARCANUM — Arcanum Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) FFA members recently competed in the Ohio FFA Farm Business Management Contest. The top placing individuals who’s scores made up the team score were Blayne Hess, Brody Williams, Isaac Smith, Cael Gostomsky, Landon Haney and Caleb Hartman. Arcanum placed third overall in the state out of over 80 schools. Cael Gostomsky placed third overall as an individual out of over 700 participates.

The Farm Business Management Contest provides students with the opportunity to make a practical application of the knowledge and skills learned in the production agriculture curriculum in solving typical farm management problems. The online written test is designed to test the team members’ understanding of economic principles in farm business management. The problem solving portion of the CDE is designed to determine the team members’ ability to apply economic principles of farm business management to actual problems and to define the decisions that need to be made.

Team member Isaac Smith said, “the principles and problems accessed in the contest directly related to those real life scenarios that we currently use and will use in our daily farm lives.”

Team member Landon Haney added, “it was a great opportunity to represent our school and community and to reach such a high level of success in such a challenging and applicable contest.”

Arcanum Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) FFA members recently competed in the Ohio FFA Farm Business Management Contest. Farm Business Management Team Members Blayne Hess, Brody Williams, Isaac Smith, Cael Gostomsky, Landon Haney and Caleb Hartman. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_2021-Farm-Business-Management-Team.jpg Arcanum Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) FFA members recently competed in the Ohio FFA Farm Business Management Contest. Farm Business Management Team Members Blayne Hess, Brody Williams, Isaac Smith, Cael Gostomsky, Landon Haney and Caleb Hartman. Provided photo