Blue Angels Club meets

DARKE COUNTY — The Blue Angels 4- H club held its Zoom meeting April 26, 2021.

Club President Rayleigh Richards welcomed all members. Pledges were said. Roll call was taken by Secretary Ella Williams. Devotions were given by Hayleigh Spires, who said, “make life better by making changes if you are not happy.” Secretary’s report was read and approved first by Blake Addis and seconded by Alivia Addis. Treasurer’s report was given by Alivia Addis, motioned by Daniel Williams and seconded by Blake Addis.

Community Service Leader Blake Addis thanked all our teams for helping with a successful Trash Bash. The weather was great. All the paperwork has been turned in and the club should receive its check in a couple of weeks. Health and Safety Leader Hayleigh Spires gave our club “Spring cleaning tips.”

Old business: Update on 4-H camp. The dates are June 21 to 24 but not sure yet how it will be handled either virtually or in person. Details to come soon. A reminder that every Friday you can check news on E-Clover.

New Business: There will be a film-making class offered by Spin Club. A new Textile Zoom clothing class will be offered. Topics are: Picking a pattern, zipper, closure and hems. Dates are June 9 and June 15 from 7 to 8 p.m. The club voted on a motion by Blake Addis and seconded by Daniel Williams to approve paying for sponsoring two trophies: Best 4-H Health & Best Creative Memories. These are $14 each.

Mark your calendar:

July 9 — County Judging- details to follow.

July 14 — Awards Ceremony.

August 20 to 28 — The Great Darke County Fair.

Next Zoom meeting will be May 17 at 6:30 p.m. Meeting was adjourned on a motion by Daniel Williams and seconded by Alivia Addis.