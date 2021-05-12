Versailles FFA donates garden boxes

VERSAILLES — Versailles FFA students delivered four raised garden boxes to the Versailles Healthcare Center in conjunction with the virtual State FFA Convention on April 29.

The garden boxes were built by Xavier Grillot, Elliot George, Jacob Garrison and Dawson Petitjean as part of the Mechanical Principles class. In addition to the boxes, Versailles students delivered two flats of flowers and vegetables, seed packets and soil.

A special thank you to Modern Mother’s for their recent donation that helped fund some of the wood and to Versailles Ace Hardware and Eric Biggs of State Farm for providing the soil.

Pictured are Mechanical Principle students from left to right: Elliot George, Jacob Garrison, Dawson Petitjean and Xavier Grillot standing beside the raised garden beds they built. Pictured are FFA members from left to right: Jeremiah Wagner, Dalton Hesson, Lauren Grogean, Laura Wuebker, and Emma Middendorf delivered the raised garden beds, flowers, vegetables, seed packets, and soil to the Versailles Healthcare Center.