Commissioners discuss OSU extension, transportation services

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Monday afternoon to discuss The Ohio State University Extension and to approve a transportation services agreement. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were all present.

First, 4-H youth development educator at the OSU Extension Rhonda Williams presented the extension highlights for June. She told the board 4-H enrollment is down 100 compared to last year, which she stressed is to be expected due to COVID-19. She told the commissioners that nearly all of the COVID restrictions have been lifted, she added masks are not mandatory, but are strongly encouraged for the non-vaccinated.

Williams said in the month of June she co-taught the Speak Up! Speak Out! Virtual SPIN (SPecial INterest) Club, with Judy Villard-Overocker, a 4-H youth educator in Richland County on public speaking. The six-week virtual club included eight youth from five different Ohio counties, including: Warren, Clinton, Wayne, Clermont and Franklin. The extension has also offered the virtual club on topics like mental health, poetry and the ’80s.

Commissioner Aultman said after his daughter participated in the SPIN Club, she was able to connect with educators from other counties and have a continued dialogue.

“The best thing about the one my daughter went through, was afterwards the people in other counties reached out to her and they had conversations,” he said. “They did follow-ups afterwards and if it wasn’t virtual it probably wouldn’t be available.”

The board approved a Transportation Services Agreement between the Darke County Job and Family Services (DCJFS) and Spirit Medical Transport. In the agreement it states DCJFS agrees to pay Spirit for the transportation services of mostly non-emergency medicaid recipients, in addition to, but not limited to, at-risk families who are experiencing crisis and family problems, children at the risk of being placed in out-of-home placement, disabled and elderly. Rates per passenger include; within Greenville City limits: $15, within Darke County: $30 and outside of Darke County: $40. Per the agreement, DCJFS will not pay for fees associated with “no show.” The agreement is effective from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meet every Monday and Wednesday at the county administrative office located at 520 S. Broadway in Greenville. For more information, contact the commissioner’s office at 937-547-7370.