Commissioners discuss rural internet funding, airport

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met on Monday to discuss the Darke County Airport and county internet funding. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall and Larry Holmes were all present.

The commissioners approved a change order between the Darke County Commissioners and The Great Lakes Construction Company for a $7680.95 decrease in the cost of the current taxiway project at the Darke County Airport. The total adjusted contract price is now $2,852,253.80.

The board approved letters of support addressing State Representatives Jena Powell and Susan Manchester, along with State Senators Steve Huffman and Matt Huffman. The letter asks for the Residential Broadband Expansion Program funding that was included in a version of the state budget passed by the Ohio House of Representatives. The board said the $190 million would allow Ohio to expand its broadband network to unserved and underserved parts of the state.

In the letter, the board additionally asked Ohio lawmakers to utilize funds from the American Rescue Plan to create additional resources to support the build out of infrastructure required for broadband in rural Ohio.

Commissioner Mike Stegall said the board is hopeful the funding will be restored.

“Hopefully they will restore at least $200 million for rural broadband because it would greatly help the rural counties that don’t have broadband,” he said. “We’re hoping this letter shows our support for that, and we hope that they reinstate it.”

Lastly, the board declared Wednesday, June 16, 2021 as “Lady Railroaders Softball Day” in celebration of the Bradford softball team winning the 2021 division IV softball state championship.

By Abigail Miller DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach Abigail by email at amiller@aimmediamidwest.com

