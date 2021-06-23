Versailles FFA donates to Versailles Health Care Center

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA delivered four wooden garden boxes to the Versailles Health Care Center that were made by Versailles Agriculture Education students on April 30. A special thanks to Versailles Ace Hardware for donating 12 bags of soil to help fill the boxes and additional thanks is extended to Eric Biggs State Farm Agent who donated additional 16 bags to finish filling the garden boxes at the end of May.

Versailles FFA members left to right: Ayden Bergman, Isaiah Hess, Alex Mangen, Alex Dircksen, Austin Spradlin and Caleb Kaiser are shown at the Versailles Health Care Center delivering the remaining soil donated by Versailles Ace and Eric Biggs State Farm Agency. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_IMG-5308.jpeg Versailles FFA members left to right: Ayden Bergman, Isaiah Hess, Alex Mangen, Alex Dircksen, Austin Spradlin and Caleb Kaiser are shown at the Versailles Health Care Center delivering the remaining soil donated by Versailles Ace and Eric Biggs State Farm Agency. Provided photo