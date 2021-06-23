Versailles FFA promotes agriculture at Poultry Days

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA teamed up with many agriculture and civic stakeholders to promote and showcase the agriculture industry as part of the 2021 Poultry Days activities. The Versailles FFA appreciates the opportunity that the Versailles Poultry Day committee gave them to display and promote agriculture. The Versailles FFA would first like to thank all the FFA members, parents, FFA alumni members, Ohio Soybean Council, Weavers Eggs, Versailles Garden Club, Versailles Poultry’s Day Committee, Morgan and Matt Aultman and Darke County Farm Bureau for their assistance with the Versailles FFA Poultry Day’s activities. As part of Poultry Days, the Versailles FFA had a float in the parade. A special thanks to Versailles FFA Alumni Treasurer Curt Goubeaux and his wife Monica for driving the truck in the parade and providing the wagon, and straw. Versailles FFA was recognized as the 1st place Junior Civic Float. A special thanks also to FFA members Laura Wuebker, Greg and Alex Dircksen, Dakota Overholser, Grifon Miller, Zoe Billenstein, Lucy Petitjean, Lexie DeMange, Elise George, Blake Schmitmeyer, Isaiah Hess and alumni member Dallas Hess all participated in the parade.

Tori Wuebker represented the Versailles FFA in the Poultry Day’s Miss Chick Contest on June 11. Congratulations to Tori for being named first runner-up in the 2021 Versailles Poultry Day’s Miss Chick Contest. Tori is the daughter of Alan and Sarah Wuebker and a 2021 graduate of Versailles High School. In addition to Tori Versailles FFA members Morgan Schlater and Elizabeth May also competed in the contest.

On Saturday and Sunday as part of Poultry Days the Versailles FFA Sponsored an Agriculture Awareness and Promotion Tent. Activities inside the tent included a petting zoo, hatching of eggs, milk cow, corn hole, Ag info wheel, free agriculture promotional material, guess that farm and hands on agriculture crafts. A special thanks to Darke County Farm Bureau for providing the coloring books and milk cow. Thank you to the Ohio Soybean Council for donating squeeze chickens, and soy crayons to hand out as part agriculture information wheel. Also, thank you to the Poultry Days Committee and Weavers Eggs for donating T-shirts that were handed out inside the tent as part of the agriculture wheel information and during the parade and for their donations. Thank you to Morgan and Matt Aultman for their donation of their hatching unit and chickens. Thank you to the Versailles Garden Club for donating seeds that were passed out with the agriculture wheel information. Also in the tent a Guess that Farm activity was displayed.

A special thanks to the following FFA members and Versailles FFA Alumni for bringing animals two days for the petting zoo: Blake Schmitmeyer, Curt Gobeaux, Monica Gobeaux, Lydia Gobeaux, Asa DeMange, Josie Pothast, Jayden Stroup,Kane Epperly and Laura Schwieterman. A special thanks to the following Versailles FFA members, parents and Versailles FFA alumni members who worked shifts inside and outside the tent and assisted with the presentations, they included: Emma Middendorf, Delaney Barga, Greg Dircksen, Alex Dircksen, Ayden Bergman, Jacob Ruhemkamp. Dawson Petitjean Cress, Elise George, Dalton Hesson, Paige Gehret, Zoe Billenstein, Grifon Miller, Carter Luthman, Trevor Luthman, Andrew Lyons, Kennedy Hughes, Jeremiah Wagner, Laura Wuebker, Jason Simons, Bradly King, Lucas Sperati, Shelby Marchal,Peyton Gettinger,Lizzy May,Darian Feltz, Lucy Petitjean, Kane Epperly, Riley Kruckeburg, Grace Borchers, Sam Albers, Zach Browder, Josie Pothast, Jayden Stroup, Isiash Hess, Noah Shimp, Maggie McGlinchy, Camille George, Clay Bergman and Carlie Litten.

Versailles FFA had a float in the 2021 Versailles Poultry Day's Parade. A special thank you to the following Versailles FFA members and alumni for participating in the parade (left to right, front row): Versailles FFA Alumni Curt Goubeaux, Versailles FFA advisor Taylor Bergman, Versailles FFA members Dakota Overholser, Emma Middendorf, Isisah Hess, Blake Schmitmeyer, Laura Wuebker, Lucy Petitjean, Versailles FFA Alumni member Dallas Hess and Versailles FFA Advisor Dena Wuebker and in front Lydia Goubeaux. Back row, left to right: Versailles FFA members Zoe Billenstein,Lexie DeMange, Greg Dircksen, Griffon Miller, Elise George and Alex Dircksen. The Versailles FFA sponsored a petting zoo at Poultry Days. As part of the Versailles FFA Ag Promotion Tent, guests could watch the hatching of baby birds. Poultry Day participants showing off the free T-shirts they won after answering agriculture oriented questions as part of the Versailles FFA Promotional Tent. Versailles FFA Member Dalton Hesson and Versailles FFA Alumni member Olivia Pohlman are shown at the Spin the wheel station as part of the Versailles FFA Ag Promotional Tent. Versailles FFA member Tori Wuebker was named first Runner Up in the 2021 Versailles Poultry Day's Queen Contest.