Commissioners discuss OSU extension, job & family services

GREENVILLE —The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Monday afternoon to discuss the Ohio State Extension and job & family services. Commissioners Matt Aultman and Mike Stegall were present. Commissioner Larry Holmes was absent.

Taylor Dill, agriculture educator at The Ohio State University Extension, gave the board a monthly update. Dill told the commissioners that last week was the first in person Darke County Ag Breakfast in about a year and a half due to COVID-19, and that the breakfasts will be in person going forward.

Dill told the board she’s regularly meeting with her farmers. She reported that the average yield is 85 to 100 bushels to the acre of wheat, with the highest being 138 bushels to the acre of wheat.

As far as future plans, Dill said she will partner with Dr. Roseanne Ellison Scammahorn, family and consumer sciences educator at the OSU Extension, on a Tai Chi for Arthritis event. She added that she has plans for a children’s event in partnership with Darke County Developmental Disabilities.

Next, Mike Bowers, Director of Darke County Economic Development, attended the session and advised the board that there will be a Kitchen Aid pop up store during Annie Oakley Days in collaboration with Whirlpool.

Lastly, the board went into executive session to discuss the tentative union agreement between the Darke County Commissioners and the employees of Darke County Department of Job & Family Services. Following the executive session, the board approved the tentative agreement.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Monday and Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

By Abigail Miller DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach Abigail by email at amiller@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Abigail by email at amiller@aimmediamidwest.com