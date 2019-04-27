Deputies locate missing child near Greenville Creek

DARKE COUNTY – On April 27, at 12:50 p.m. Darke County Deputies were dispatched to a home in the 6400 block of Daly Road on a report of a missing 3-year-old boy.

Deputies began a search of the residence and surrounding property with the assistance of the Greenville Police Department, Greenville Township Rescue Squad, Greenville Township Fire Department and Darke County Coroner’s Office.

Additional assistance was requested from Greenville City Fire Department, Bradford Fire Department and Butler County Sheriff’s Office Aviation, who was later cancelled.

The child was being watched by a family member at their residence. The family member found that the child was no longer in the residence and contacted the mother of the child. The mother of the child contacted law enforcement and reported that her son was missing.

During the search of the area, a deputy located the child in an area near the Greenville Creek. Due to the high water in the area where the child was located, it was difficult to get to the child.

One deputy from the sheriff’s office and an officer from the Greenville Police Department were able to reach the child and bring him to safety.

The child was checked by Greenville Rescue and returned to his mother.