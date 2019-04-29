National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado in Darke County

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP – The National Weather Service out of Wilmington has confirmed damage from an evening storm on Thursday, April 25, in west central Darke County was caused by an EF-0 tornado.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday, emergency personnel from Liberty Township Fire Department were dispatched to the 700 block of Greenville-Nashville Road in regards to storm damage caused by a possible tornado. Arriving crews found a covered porch, located at 740 Greenville-Nashville Road, had been blown off of the front of the structure by high winds and lifted over top of the house.

Debris from the porch was found to be scattered about the rear of the property and hanging in trees.

Additional damage was also discovered in the areas of State Route 502 and Hillgrove-Southern Road.

Large diameter trees and limbs, as well as power lines, were reported to be downed by the storm and in some cases blocking the roadways.

The National Weather Service, along with Darke County Emergency Management Agency, assessed the incident and conducted a damage survey of the areas affected by the storm. It was discovered that an EF-0 tornado, with wind speeds reaching upwards of 70 mph, had touched down in west central Darke County.

Additional details from the National Weather Service are expected to be made available later Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-o tornado touched down in Darke County on Thursday , April 25. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_Storm-damage.jpg The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-o tornado touched down in Darke County on Thursday , April 25. Property in the 700 block of Greenville-Nashville Road sustained damage during Thursday night’s EF-0 tornado. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/04/web1_Storm-damage-2.jpg Property in the 700 block of Greenville-Nashville Road sustained damage during Thursday night’s EF-0 tornado.