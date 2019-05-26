Vehicle crashes into downed tree after early morning storm

GREENVILLE – Minor injuries were reported Sunday after a vehicle crashed into a tree brought down by an early morning storm.

At approximately 6:30 a.m., emergency personnel from Greenville Township Fire and Rescue as well deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the 4400 block of Children’s Home-Bradford Road in regards to a vehicle that had hit a tree laying across the roadway.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a silver Honda Odyssey, traveling westbound on Children’s Home-Bradford Road, struck a tree laying across the roadway that was brought down by a severe storm with high winds.

The female driver of the Honda, as well as her female front seat passenger, was examined on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue for minor injuries before refusing any further treatment and transport to the hospital. Deputies on the scene stated weather was a key factor in the accident and believe the driver was unable to see the tree laying across the roadway due to heavy wind and rain at the time of the incident.

The accident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.