Minor injuries reported in Wagner Avenue accident

GREENVILLE – Minor injuries were reported late Friday morning in a two-vehicle accident on Wagner Avenue. At approximately 11:22 a.m., emergency personnel from Greenville City Fire Department and Greenville Township rescue along with officers from the Greenville Police Department were dispatched to the area of Russ Road and Wagner Avenue in regards to an accident with injuries.

According to the Greenville Police Department, a preliminary investigation into the accident has revealed that a blue Ford Explorer was traveling northbound on Wagner Avenue when the driver of the vehicle failed to notice a red Chrysler Town and Country stopped to traffic and rear-ended the Chrysler.

A male front seat passenger of the Chrysler Town and Country was assisted from the vehicle by Greenville Township Rescue and Greenville City Fire Department before being transported to Wayne HealthCare by Greenville Township Rescue for his injuries.

The female driver of the Chrysler Town and Country, as well as her two backseat male passengers, were also examined on the scene by EMS and found to be uninjured in the accident and refused any further treatment and transport.

The male driver of the Ford Explorer, as well as his three juvenile back seat passengers, were examined on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue and refused any further treatment or transport to a medical facility.

The accident will remain under investigation by the Greenville Police Department.

PHOTO CAPTION: A late morning accident on Friday morning in Greenville resulted in one person being transported to Wayne HealthCare