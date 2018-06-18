CA Group, Inc. opens office in Greenville

GREENVILLE – CA Group, Inc. is expanding and now has an office in Greenville at 537 S. Broadway, Suite 204.

CA Group, Inc. is a leader in providing quality services to people with disabilities in Darke and Mercer counties. CA Group, Inc. prides itself on providing life services, to support people in all areas of life: home, work and community.

With the opening of its newest office in Greenville, CA Group, Inc. will be more accessible to those it serves.

Check CA Group, Inc. out online at www.cagroupinc.org or contact it at 937-505-8527 or info@cagroupinc.org.