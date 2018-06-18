Midmark partners with Wayne Healthcare, Wilson and Versailles YMCA to host child safety program

VERSAILLES – Midmark Corp., a leading provider of medical, dental and veterinary equipment solutions, partnered with Wayne Healthcare, Wilson and the Versailles YMCA to host a free child safety program for its teammates as well as Versailles residents as part of its wellness program.

The event brought together more than 40 individuals interested in education and information on a variety of child safety topics, including water safety, fire safety and safe infant sleep.

“Thank you to Midmark for spearheading a wonderful event. It is phenomenal to see how many people and organizations came together to help facilitate such a heartwarming and cause-driven presentation for new and growing families,” said Cole De’Nise, director, ASO membership and Versailles operations, YMCA of Darke County.

Speakers for the event included De’Nise, Lori Geesaman BSN, R.N., C-EFM, IBCLC, Wayne Healthcare OB Educator, Eric Cook of Wayne Healthcare Emergency Medical Services, Versailles Fire Chief Brian Pearson and Carolyn Jacob from Anthem. Lauren Henry, foundation director for Wayne Healthcare, provided free books for the children who were present and information about the Dolly Parton Imagination Library free book program.

“We were extremely pleased with the outcome of this event,” said Sabina Mescher, R.N., Wilson Health and Midmark Wellness Center. “It was an extraordinary experience to be able to work together with these local organizations in both the public and private sector as a team with a common cause in mind – the wellness and safety of children and families.”

The event was a collaboration between community volunteers, National Honor Society Versailles High School students, Midmark young professionals and local organizations such as Anthem, Versailles YMCA, Wayne Hospital EMS and OB education department, Wilson Memorial and the Versailles Fire Department.