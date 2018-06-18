Ohio chemistry technology industry celebrates 30-year commitment to protecting people and the environment

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Chemistry Technology Council celebrated its 30 years of exceptional performance in environment, health, safety and security efforts at the state’s annual chemistry industry conference.

The OCTC is the leading advocate for Ohio’s chemical technology industry, the second largest manufacturing industry in Ohio and the sixth largest chemical manufacturing state in the nation.

During the event OCTC presented its annual awards for excellence to 30-member organizations that went above and beyond its commitment to protecting people and the environment. Recipients demonstrated exceptional work in both safety and communications in at least one of the four performance categories — environment, health, safety and security.

OCTC’s highest honor, The Eagle Award for Excellence, was presented to Lubrizol Corporation’s Painesville facility for its distinguished performance in scope, implementation, impact and sustainability among all Excellence Award recipients.

The Lubrizol – Painesville facility completed a multi-phased project that spread across a four-year period at a cost of approximately $70 million. The project included construction of a new access road for employees, visitors and contractors and relocation of employee and contractor parking as well as the installation of two storm water detention ponds. The company also remodeled the security truck gate and built a 30,000 square-foot building with state-of-the-art automated packaging of 55-gallon drums and 330-gallon totes. A dedicated staging area was constructed to accommodate up to 40 truck trailers as well as a 150,000 square foot shipping warehouse with 10 truck loading docks. The company also remodeled the old shipping warehouse to efficiently function as the receiving warehouse.

The footprint of the project was engineered to avoid impacts to critical habitats resulting in the disturbance of less than a half-acre of low quality wetlands. To offset this impact, 8.4 acres of high quality wetlands and approximately 300 linear feet of Tiber Creek and its tributaries were preserved in perpetuity. The new infrastructure made significant improvements to the overall health, safety and security of Lubrizol employees, visitors and contractors while minimizing the impact on the community and environment.

“Our annual conference is a testament to OCTC’s long-term commitment to promoting environmental, health, safety and security efforts within the chemistry technology industry,” said Jenn Klein, president of OCTC. “We’re proud to recognize organizations like the Lubrizol Corporation – Painesville facility for their dedication to protecting our communities and contributing to society through the chemical industry.”

Other OCTC Award of Excellence recipients included:

ASHTA Chemicals, Inc. – Ashtabula

Ashland Columbus Atlas Street Facility – Columbus

Ashland, LLC – Ashland

Ashland, LLC – Columbus

BASF Corporation – Greenville

BASF Corporation – Whitehouse

Covestro LLC – Hebron

The Dow Chemical Company – West Alexandria

Fort Amanda Specialties, LLC – Lima

GFS Chemicals – Columbus

Husky Energy Lima Refinery – Lima

INEOS Nitriles USA LLC – Lima

Jones-Hamilton – Walbridge

Lubrizol Avon Lake Facility – Avon Lake

McGean – Cleveland

PCS Nitrogen – Lima

PPG – Cleveland

PPG – Barberton

PPG – Euclid

PPG – Delaware

Solvay Specialty Polymers USA LLC – Marietta

United Initiators, Inc. – Elyria

Valtris Specialty Chemicals – Independence

The awards were presented during a special ceremony to kick off the OCTC conference that was attended by government, industry and community leaders from all over Ohio. Details on each award can be found on the OCTC website.

Representing Ohio’s chemistry and related companies, the Ohio Chemistry Technology Council is the leading advocate for Ohio’s chemical technology industry. Learn more about Ohio’s chemistry industry and OCTC by visiting OhioChemistry.org.