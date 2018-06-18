Chris Gaynor promoted at Benanzer Custom Homes

GREENVILLE – Benanzer Custom Homes NA, Inc., announced the promotion of Chris Gaynor to project superintendent.

Gaynor has been a part of the Benanzer Custom Homes team since August 2016. He has an extensive background in team management and has spent his time with Benanzer to gain experience and grow his management abilities.

“I’m excited with this increased responsibility and look forward to maintaining and expanding the steady growth that Benanzer Custom Homes has experienced in the last five years,” Gaynor said. “I look forward to meeting the challenges of providing quality homes at affordable prices.”

Gaynor resides in Arcanum with his wife, Ashley, and their new baby daughter.

Benanzer is a local building company that has been in business for more than 25 years. Featuring the latest craftsman style home designs, Benanzer has active projects in Arcanum, Greenville and coming soon to Versailles.