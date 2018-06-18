Midmark supports Darke County Solid Waste District Trash Bash

DAYTON – Midmark Corp., a leading provider of medical, dental and veterinary equipment solutions, participated in a local environmental project.

More than 35 teammates and family members formed eight teams and joined forces to clean up 16 miles of Darke County highway, investing 64 hours of volunteer work and collecting 103 bags of trash and recyclables.

The project was hosted by Darke County Solid Waste District as part of its Trash Bash program. For separating the recyclables from the trash, each team who participated was awarded $50 to be given to the team’s charity of choice in Darke County. Midmark chose the Versailles Council of Churches and donated a total of $400 to the charity, which maintains and distributes community donated food and funds to area families in need within the Versailles school district.

“This is the first time that Midmark has participated in the clean-up event. It was a great opportunity to come together and get involved with the community to celebrate Earth Day,” said Mitch Eiting, global philanthropic and corporate giving manager for Midmark. “Our teammates really enjoyed being able to give back to the community, not only through the clean-up efforts, but in supporting the Versailles Council of Churches and their efforts to help those within our own area.”