Matthew J. Wuebker joins Marchal and Marchal

GREENVILLE – Marchal and Marchal, Ltd. announced the addition of attorney Matthew J. Wuebker as an associate to the firm.

Wuebker is a native of the Maria Stein area. He is a graduate of Wright State University and University of Dayton School of Law where he interned with the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

Wuebker comes to the Marchal law firm with five years of legal experience in the areas of real estate, estate planning, probate administration, Medicaid, small business planning and landlord-tenant law. Wuebker also is a licensed real estate title insurance agent.

Marchal & Marchal, Ltd. was founded in 1947. The firm is engaged in general practice with concentrations in the areas of probate, estate planning, business law and real estate law.