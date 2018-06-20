Dan Rench reaches a career milestone at Ameriprise Financial

GREENVILLE – Dan Rench, CFP a private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Troy and Greenville, has reached a career milestone through the company’s Circle of Success program by achieving years of consistently high performance.

Less than 7 percent of Ameriprise advisors have earned this distinction. Rench was one of only 56 advisors to achieve this milestone and will be recognized at the company’s 2018 national conference in San Francisco, California.

As a private wealth advisor, Rench provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations, and is delivered in one-on-one relationships with his clients. For more information, contact Rench at 937-335-2437 or visit the Ameriprise office at 20 South Lane, Troy, or 209 Wagner Ave., Greenville.

