Auto-Owners Insurance recognizes Leugers Insurance Agency

LIMA – Auto-Owners Insurance announced the Leugers Insurance Agency, Inc. of Maria Stein and Leugers Insurance Agency, Inc. of Celina have been named among the top 10 growth agencies for the company in Ohio for 2017.

The agencies were recognized at a luncheon meeting in Lima and at a reception with all regional associates where Leugers Insurance Agency and other recipients were presented with a plaque commemorating their accomplishment. Leugers Insurance Agency, Inc., has represented Auto-Owners since 1952.

Executive Vice President Carolyn Muller thanked the agency for its support and its business, stating, “Their growth and support only help to make the entire community stronger and more secure. We are grateful they choose to do business with us.”

Celebrating more than 100 years in business, Auto-Owners Insurance was founded in 1916 and has served Ohio since 1936. Auto-Owners Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and is the 17th largest property/casualty insurance company in the nation, based on written premium. Auto-Owners Insurance is one of eight insurance companies in the United States to receive the highest rating possible, A++ Superior, by A.M. Best, which is a nationally recognized rating agency for insurance companies.

Auto-Owners is represented by more than 44,000 licensed agents in its 26 operating states. The company, which provides auto, home, business and life insurance to more than 2.7 million policyholders, is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.