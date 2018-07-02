Historic bank reopens as cabinet showroom

PHILLIPSBURG – Peters Cabinetry, a local cabinetry and millwork manufacturer, opened a new design center/showroom in Phillipsburg.

The company, which is known for higher end residential and commercial custom cabinetry, will use this location to show its semicustom brands.

“Our desire is to offer our clients a product that continues our tradition of service and quality at a very affordable price,” owner Gary Peters said. “We carefully selected the American made brands that we represent, which are Shiloh, Aspect, Marsh and Eclipse.”

The 2 State St. location, which has been a bank for most of its 100-plus years, has been transformed into a crisp, well-lit studio with three rooms of cabinets, countertops and samples. The designs range from ultra-modern to traditional/farmhouse and include painted and stained wood options along with quartz and granite countertop displays.

The 1920s vault is a centerpiece and customers are able to walk inside where there is a copy of the original vault door blueprints, a bank history exhibit and the old safe deposit boxes.

The owner emphasized that the cabinet brands at this new location are not replacing the full custom line, which is produced locally at Peters Cabinetry’s Brookville location.

“We feel this dovetails nicely with what we are already doing,” Peters said. “We are now able to better serve those customers who aren’t looking for a fully custom kitchen along with extra cost and lead time that can come with that. These clients can still expect a professional install and easily add custom touches that we will still hand make”

For more information about this location, or to schedule an appointment, contact Jordan Turner at 37-884-7658 or email jordan@peterscabinetry.com.