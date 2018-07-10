Mercer Savings Bank donates to community organizations

CELINA– As a mutual bank, Mercer Savings Bank has always been deeply rooted in the communities it serves and, as part of that, believes that reinvesting in those communities should be a large part of its mission. Building on that idea, the Mission of Giving kicked off in the month of June.

Through their Mission of Giving, each month, three employees will be selected to choose a charitable organization to receive a $200 donation. Employees are requested to choose organizations that exemplify the values of the bank as a whole.

The Cancer Association of Darke County was Krista Hines’ selection.

“I chose to donate to the Cancer Association of Darke County because I feel like cancer has touched the lives of just about everyone,” Hines said. “Whether it is a neighbor, coworker, friend or family member, everyone knows someone who is or has battled this disease.

“My family received the news that our mother had colon cancer this past December. It is nice to know that there are organizations like the Cancer Association of Darke County to help.”

St. Peter Neurological Center was Karen Overman’s selection.

“I chose St. Peter Neurological Center because I know of many people who have received help there,” Overman said. “Whether it’s after a car accident, stroke or some other disability, they are able to receive help and support through the center.”

American Heritage Girls Troop No. 0724 was Regina Greber’s selection.

“I want to give to this program because I believe in what they stand for,” Greber said. “Their mission is ‘Building women of integrity through service to God, family, community and country.’ Our family has been involved with this program in the past.”

