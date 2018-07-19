Physical Therapy 212 to hold grand opening

TROY – Physical Therapy 212 will hold its grand opening from 3-7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Located at 10 North Market St. in Troy, this new and innovative clinic is built on the concept of personal and highly customized care targeted at detecting the root cause of patient symptoms.

The clinic specializes in manual therapy and dry needling for immediate pain relief while teaching patients corrective exercises for long-lasting results. A short list of orthopedic conditions that benefit from these methods include low back pain, headaches, sciatica, knee pain, plantar fasciitis, tennis elbow and rotator cuff injuries. This care is achieved through a unique model in which each patient is treated individually for 55 minutes by a doctor of physical therapy at every session.

Physical Therapy 212 is privately owned and operated by physical therapist Dr. Kristen Schulte. A former cross country and track athlete at Xavier University, Dr. Schulte sustained a low back injury that was projected to end her running career. She began pursuing alternatives to medication and surgery, which led her to earning her doctorate in physical therapy at the University of Dayton.

According to Dr. Schulte, being from Versailles originally made Troy an easy choice for the location of her clinic. She values the deep sense of community and commitment to growth that is a distinguishing characteristic of Troy. She looks forward to serving the area for many years to come.

Physical Therapy 212 is open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday as well as by appointment on Saturday. More information on Physical Therapy 212 is available at www.physicaltherapy212.com.