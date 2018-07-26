Desteni Mason named one of the 70 Elite Women in Mortgage in the nation by Mortgage Professional America magazine

GREENVILLE – Mortgage Professional America Magazine has named Desteni Mason, of Mason Knows Mortgages (A Performance Mortgage Team) in Greenville, one of the nation’s ELITE WOMEN IN MORTGAGE 2018.

Mortgage Professional America is the mortgage and finance industry’s most trusted source of news, opinion and analysis. The 70 women on this year’s list are record-breakers and innovators, founders and owners, top executives and trendsetters. And they’re using their influence to change the face of the mortgage industry.

Mason Knows Mortgages is a Performance Mortgage Team. Mason was one of the founders of KTL Performance Mortgage in 2003 and since that time has helped to grow her company into one of the top USDA lenders in the states of Indiana and Ohio. The Mason Knows Mortgages Team currently serves prospective homeowners in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Florida.

This is Mason’s third award from the publication. She also was honored as one of the top female mortgage professionals in the country in 2015 and 2017 and was named one of Mortgage Professional America Magazine’s “42 Young Guns” in 2016. This national honor presented 42 of the brightest stars in the mortgage industry under the age of 35.

Mason is an active member of the National Association of Mortgage Brokers, the National Association of Professional Mortgage Women, the Greenville Ohio Chapters of the Business and Professional Women’s Foundation and Business Network International. In 2017, she launched an online resource dedicated to helping women “Rise Above” life’s personal and financial challenges (www.destenimason.com).

Mason was not the only member of the Mason Knows Mortgages Team to be recognized by MPA this year. Alyssa Case, the team’s operations manager and its mortgage loan originator in Venice, Florida, also was a recipient of the “Elite Women in Mortgage” honor.

To learn more about Mason, visit www.masonknowsmortgages.com or the Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/masonknowsmortgages. Reach out to the Mason Knows Mortgages Team today at 937-459-3350.